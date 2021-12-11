Broome County sees a rise in violations for its School Bus Stop-Arm Safety Program

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Last school year, 11 Broome County school districts installed school bus stop-arm cameras. Since being introduced in May, a problem is arising this school year.

Broome County’s bus fleet is seeing a rise in violations when a bus’ stop-arm is out.

“When the stop-arm is extended, they need to stop. That’s all lanes of traffic need to stop, all turning lanes need to stop,” said Director Patrick Dewing with the Office of Emergency Services. “It does not matter if there is a divider between you and the stop-arm or the bus.”

In September, Broome County saw 203 violations, 256 in October, and November recorded 294 driver violations. Dewing expects the trend to continue this month.

“We are noticing we’re still trending upwards,” said Dewing. “I pulled the numbers just before you got here and we have 123 approved violations thus far in December.”

“You would expect it in September when you’re not used to it. But by now, these buses are in the same place at the same time every single day,” said Lisa Bennett, the supervisor of transportation for Union-Endicott Central School District. “The bus drivers try to give the motoring public as much notice as possible.”

At Bennett’s school district, cameras take three shots of the violating vehicle. Lenses are positioned on both sides of the side camera and then there’s also a lens in the back corner of a bus.

“Every one of these violations is a potential for a child to be hit by a vehicle,” said Dewing. “It’s all about keeping the children safe and this is our best way to do that.”

The first violation is $250, the second violation within 18 months is $275, and a third one within 18 months amounts to $300.