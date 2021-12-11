Local businesses react to new statewide indoor mask mandate

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local businesses in Broome County are preparing to operate under COVID restrictions again following Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement of a new mask mandate set to take effect on Monday, Dec. 13.

Previous COVID restrictions had a strong impact on businesses across the Southern Tier. However, some employees from local businesses in the area have said they are not worried about the new mandate.

Garage Taco Bar Chef Brendan O’Neill said he is hopeful the month-long restriction will go by quickly and will help lower COVID cases.

“One month will go by hopefully pretty fast and if everybody’s on the same page, we can all do our part to help maintain the spread,” said O’Neill. “That’s the only way we’re going to see if anything is going to change -- is if we just go by this.”

Hochul said businesses that do not enforce the mask mandate could face fines of up to $1,000 per violation.

The mask mandate will remain in force until Jan. 15.