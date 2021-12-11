Advertisement

Local businesses react to new statewide indoor mask mandate

Previous COVID restrictions had a strong impact on businesses across the Southern Tier....
Previous COVID restrictions had a strong impact on businesses across the Southern Tier. However, some employees from local businesses in the area have said they are not worried about the new mandate.(WBNG 12 News)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local businesses in Broome County are preparing to operate under COVID restrictions again following Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement of a new mask mandate set to take effect on Monday, Dec. 13.

Previous COVID restrictions had a strong impact on businesses across the Southern Tier. However, some employees from local businesses in the area have said they are not worried about the new mandate.

Garage Taco Bar Chef Brendan O’Neill said he is hopeful the month-long restriction will go by quickly and will help lower COVID cases.

“One month will go by hopefully pretty fast and if everybody’s on the same page, we can all do our part to help maintain the spread,” said O’Neill. “That’s the only way we’re going to see if anything is going to change -- is if we just go by this.”

Hochul said businesses that do not enforce the mask mandate could face fines of up to $1,000 per violation.

The mask mandate will remain in force until Jan. 15.

Most Read

Dos Rios and Colonial
Restaurants announce closure after “deeply disturbing” allegations
Binghamton police investigating owners of The Colonial restaurant
Masks
NY to require masks in all public places unless places require vaccination
Handcuffs graphic
Johnson City Police make rape arrest
Dos Rios and Colonial
Binghamton restaurant to open 1 day after closing amid accusations of sexual misconduct

Latest News

High school basketball highlights (12-10-21)
One of three safety cameras placed on a Union-Endicott Central School District bus
Broome County sees a rise in violations for its School Bus Stop-Arm Safety Program
Mask requirement for indoor places
Mask requirement for indoor places
DSGO announces Zac Brown Band for 2022
DSGO announces Zac Brown Band for 2022