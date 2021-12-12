Advertisement

Protesters take stand in Binghamton following sexual misconduct accusations made against downtown bars

A crowd gathered outside of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton Saturday night in protest of recent sexual misconduct accusations made against the bar.(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Protesters took to the streets of downtown Binghamton Saturday evening in light of accusations of sexual misconduct made against the owners of The Colonial bar and restaurant.

Protesters can be seen holding signs that read “beds don’t belong in bars”, “end rape culture” and “store liquor in your basement, not women.”

According to a 12 News crew at the scene, about 100 protestors are there as of 9 p.m.

A former employee of The Colonial, Frances Wallace told 12 News she came to the protest to stand up for victims.

“I want to see everyone excused held accountable,” Wallace said. “I do not want their money and their power to control what happens in this community.”

On Friday, the Binghamton Police Department announced it is investigating an incident involving the owners of the restaurant. Police said they were also made aware of allegations on social media.

On Thursday, The Colonial posted on its Facebook page that it, along with its sister restaurants, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox, would be closed following the accusations made on social media. They called the accusations “deeply disturbing.” That post has since been taken down.

A private Facebook group was created earlier this week that called for the boycott of the bars.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest.

