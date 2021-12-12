‘There’ a lot of good out there’: Holiday Hamper Returns for 4th year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It’s an event that started about four years ago at the Calvary Baptist Church in Binghamton. It is Intended to help those who need some extra support around the holiday season.

Organizer of this year’s event, Nancy Barnett says the idea was originally her daughter’s but after moving away, she decided to keep the tradition going. She adds, the event has come a long way since the first year.

“In the first year we were at Walnut Street Park under a tent and we had friends and family big box truck just put it out there there’s a lot and when you get donations people love to help, people love to donate and if you give them a venue they’re going to donate,” Barnett said.

A the event, people can find gently used clothing as well as household items. Organizers also offed haircuts, hair styling, and nail painting free of charge as well. Barnett said they welcome everyone.

“There’s not one of us that doesn’t have a need at some time or another so there are no restrictions no qualifiers just come and take what you need,” sh said.

Organizers say they kept the event open past their original set time due to an overflow of donations. They say they are grateful to the community for their generosity and support.

In 2020, the event was scaled back to make it COVID-safe, however, it did not stop them from providing the community with this service. Barnett says they are already looking forward to hosting the event for a fifth year.