Advertisement

Binghamton man pleads guilty to killing man with hammer

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man plead guilty to murder in Broome County Court, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Austin M. Whitney entered a plea of guilty to murder in the second degree in relation to the January 2021 death of Anthony Cebula.

The District Attorney’s Office said Whitney admitted he killed Cebula by hitting him in the head with a hammer multiple times after a dispute at a location on Chelsea Square in Binghamton.

He will receive a sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled for March 10, 2022.

“Our community needs to be protected from individuals who commit senseless acts of violence,” District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said in a news release.

The Binghamton Police Department investigated the case.

Most Read

A crowd gathered outside of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton Saturday night in protest of...
Protesters take stand in Binghamton following sexual misconduct accusations made against downtown bars
Previous COVID restrictions had a strong impact on businesses across the Southern Tier....
Local businesses react to new statewide indoor mask mandate
Binghamton police investigating owners of The Colonial restaurant
Damari Johnson (21) with the pull-up jumper in the Wildcats' win.
High school basketball highlights and scores (12-11-21)
Dos Rios and Colonial
Restaurants announce closure after “deeply disturbing” allegations

Latest News

According to the New York Post, Binghamton University President is being considered to replace...
Report: Binghamton University president considered for SUNY Chancellor job
High school basketball highlights 12-11-21
It’s an event that started about four years ago at the Calvary Baptist Church in Binghamton....
‘There’ a lot of good out there’: Holiday Hamper Returns for 4th year
A crowd gathered outside of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton Saturday night in protest of...
Protesters take stand in Binghamton following sexual misconduct accusations made against downtown bars