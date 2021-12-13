Binghamton man pleads guilty to killing man with hammer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man plead guilty to murder in Broome County Court, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Austin M. Whitney entered a plea of guilty to murder in the second degree in relation to the January 2021 death of Anthony Cebula.

The District Attorney’s Office said Whitney admitted he killed Cebula by hitting him in the head with a hammer multiple times after a dispute at a location on Chelsea Square in Binghamton.

He will receive a sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled for March 10, 2022.

“Our community needs to be protected from individuals who commit senseless acts of violence,” District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said in a news release.

The Binghamton Police Department investigated the case.