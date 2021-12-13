Binghamton New Energy NY Project awarded $500K

(WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Binghamton’s New Energy N.Y. Project was selected as one of the nation’s first awardees for phase one of the Build Back Better challenge.

The award will bring in $500,000 to technical assistance funding and a national spotlight on the Southern Tier as an emerging battery manufacturing hub and put the project in the running for up to a $100 million federal investment.

If fully funded, the project estimates that river a 10 year period as many as 8,000 new direct jobs would be created.

Schumer called the announcement big news for the Southern Tier.

“The Southern Tier has long been a home to innovation, as the birthplace of IBM, flight simulation and virtual reality, and it continues to do groundbreaking research through world-renowned institutions like Binghamton University,” he said.

The Build Back Better Regional Challenge is funded by the American Rescue Plan.