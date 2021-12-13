Broome County to hold session for businesses on governor’s mask mandate

(WBNG) -- Broome County will host an information session for local businesses regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s new mask mandate.

County Executive Jason Garnar will host a session over Zoom that aims to help businesses understand the mandate and learn what the expectations from them are.

The session will be held on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. for business owners and managers. You will need to register at this link.

Garnar said in a news release that he wants to work with businesses directly and be a resource for them.

“It is the goal of Broome County Government to avoid any slow down or shut down of business like we saw last year,” said Garnar. “Education and ongoing communication will be key to accomplishing that goal.”

Governor Hochul announced the mandate on Dec. 10. She said masks will be required in all public places in New York unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.

The move was in response to an increase in infections and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state.

The mandate began Monday. State officials said it will be reassessed on Jan. 15, 2022, based on virus conditions.

The Broome County Health Department and Office of Emergency Services will be present at the session to provide a breakdown of the order from the State and answer questions.