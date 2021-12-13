Hallelujah! Binghamton Downtown Singers gear up for return to in-person performance

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Downtown Singers will return to live performance this holiday season with a one-time gift to the community.

The Binghamton Downtown Singers will offer a free performance of the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah plus the “Hallelujah Chorus.” Artistic Director & Conductor Marisa Crabb said this concert is a long-standing Binghamton tradition.

“The Handel’s Messiah has been performed by the Downtown Singers, this is our 39th year and it was a group that was co-founded by my late husband Alan Crabb,” Crabb said. “It’s made up of community singers, no audition required and we do this every year in December.”

Co-President Julie Drozdowski said this performance of Handel’s Messiah typically has more than 100 singers. Due to COVID precautions this year the chorus has roughly 65 singers.

“We will be doing the part I of Handel’s Messiah and adding on the “Hallelujah Chorus”,” Drozdowski said. “We were trying to keep it to about an hour so there will be no intermission. We have a much smaller Chamber Orchestra this year only about 17 members which I think is going to highlight the members of the chorus really nicely.”

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial Methodist Church.

All audience members will be required to be masked and show proof of vaccination at the door.

For tickets, visit tickets@downtownsingers.org.