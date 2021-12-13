Report: Binghamton University president considered for SUNY Chancellor job

(WBNG) -- According to a report from the New York Post, Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger is one of three SUNY presidents that are being considered to replace SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.

The New York Post reported SUNY officials are conducting a background check of President Stenger. The other two candidates being taken into consideration are SUNY Buffalo President Satish Tripathi and SUNY Albany President Havidan Rodriguez.

If chosen, one of them will be the interim chancellor of the SUNY system.

On Dec. 9, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced he will resign effective Jan. 14, 2022. The announcement follows the release of text messages that revealed Malatras mocked one of the women who accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Malatras made the decision after there were calls for his resignation.

You can read the full report by the New York Post by following this link.