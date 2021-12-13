Sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain is possible later this week - find out when, here

Tonight: Clear early with more clouds toward morning. Low: 25-31

Tuesday: Morning clouds give way to some sunshine. High: 40-45

Forecast Discussion:

Some quiet weather is expected for long periods this week, however, some active days are likely, starting Wednesday with increasing chances of rain. Tonight will be clear early, but an increase in clouds is expected overnight. Lows range in the 20s to near 30. Also, look up if you’re out late! The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks tonight. You may see a few meteors before clouds increase.

GEMINIDS TONIGHT! (WBNG)

CLEAR EARLY, BUT CLOUDS INCREASE (WBNG)

Tuesday brings increasing sun with highs in the 40s. A weak disturbance moves in later in the day Wednesday and some rain is expected. The chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening, is around 60.

We’re going to be monitoring Saturday carefully. The early-week potential shows the possibility of a wintry mix, including snow, freezing rain, rain or sleet.