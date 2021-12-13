State Trooper saves 2-year-old from choking

(WBNG) -- The New York State Police released a video of a trooper saving a 2-year-old child that was choking.

Trooper David Draudt responded to a call of a child that was choking and not responsive in Town of Union on Nov. 29.

State Police posted on Facebook a video of Trooper Draudt saving the boy. The video is embedded below:

Meet Trooper David Draudt, SP Binghamton. He recently responded to a call for a child choking and not responsive. The boy’s mom says they are able to be with their son today because of Trooper Draudt. Job well done. A warning, this video could be graphic for some. Posted by New York State Police on Monday, December 13, 2021

Trooper Draudt said he happy to be at the right place at the right time.