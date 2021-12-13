State Trooper saves 2-year-old from choking
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The New York State Police released a video of a trooper saving a 2-year-old child that was choking.
Trooper David Draudt responded to a call of a child that was choking and not responsive in Town of Union on Nov. 29.
State Police posted on Facebook a video of Trooper Draudt saving the boy. The video is embedded below:
Trooper Draudt said he happy to be at the right place at the right time.