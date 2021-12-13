Advertisement

State Trooper saves 2-year-old from choking

Trooper Draudt said he is happy he was at the right place and time to save the boy.
Trooper Draudt said he is happy he was at the right place and time to save the boy.(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The New York State Police released a video of a trooper saving a 2-year-old child that was choking.

Trooper David Draudt responded to a call of a child that was choking and not responsive in Town of Union on Nov. 29.

State Police posted on Facebook a video of Trooper Draudt saving the boy. The video is embedded below:

Meet Trooper David Draudt, SP Binghamton. He recently responded to a call for a child choking and not responsive. The boy’s mom says they are able to be with their son today because of Trooper Draudt. Job well done. A warning, this video could be graphic for some.

Posted by New York State Police on Monday, December 13, 2021

Trooper Draudt said he happy to be at the right place at the right time.

Most Read

A crowd gathered outside of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton Saturday night in protest of...
Protesters take stand in Binghamton following sexual misconduct accusations made against downtown bars
Previous COVID restrictions had a strong impact on businesses across the Southern Tier....
Local businesses react to new statewide indoor mask mandate
Binghamton police investigating owners of The Colonial restaurant
Damari Johnson (21) with the pull-up jumper in the Wildcats' win.
High school basketball highlights and scores (12-11-21)
Dos Rios and Colonial
Restaurants announce closure after “deeply disturbing” allegations

Latest News

Binghamton man pleads guilty to killing man with hammer
According to the New York Post, Binghamton University President is being considered to replace...
Report: Binghamton University president considered for SUNY Chancellor job
High school basketball highlights 12-11-21
It’s an event that started about four years ago at the Calvary Baptist Church in Binghamton....
‘There’ a lot of good out there’: Holiday Hamper Returns for 4th year