BOCES students construct display for Roberson’s Home for the Holidays

BOCES students outside Roberson Museum
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome-Tioga BOCES and the The Raymond Corporation unveiled a new holiday display today at the Roberson Museum and Science Center.

The Roberson Museum and Science Center serves as a place for activities and events in the greater Binghamton community. Their mission is to engage and educate everyone by producing exhibitions and programs in art, history, and science for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

The students worked hard on this outdoor display for the museums 67th annual Home for the Holidays Celebration, which started Nov. 18 until Jan. 7.

The BOCES P-TECH students were in control of the planning, design, and played a part in the fabrication and assembly of the outdoor display all while receiving supervision from The Raymond Corporation.

“When they get in the engineering world, they’re going to have to meet tight deadlines for projects and for trade shows or wherever that may take them, so this is kind of a life lesson and I think they did a great job doing that,” said Matt Hamilton-Jones, BT BOCES PTECH engineering teacher.

This project is supported by the general operations support grants from the United Cultural Fund.

