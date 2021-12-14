Advertisement

Broome Co. Office for the Aging to host presentation about senior scams

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Office for Aging will hold a presentation for family caregivers about senior scams.

The presentation, “Senior Scams... What Caregivers Need to Know” will be held Dec. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. on Zoom. The program will be presented by Assistant Attorney General Mike Danaher.

You can preregister for the presentation by calling Caregiver Services at 607-778-2411.

