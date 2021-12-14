Advertisement

Broome Sheriff seeks video of suspected burglar in Endwell

Broome County authorities are seeking video a man arrested for a series of burglaries in Endwell.
Broome County authorities are seeking video a man arrested for a series of burglaries in Endwell.(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for surveillance video of a suspect in connection to multiple burglaries that occurred in Endwell.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said it arrested one person in relation to the burglaries on Monday morning.

𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 Yesterday morning a suspect was arrested following a series of burglaries that took place...

Posted by Broome County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Authorities said the burglaries occurred between 7 and 9 a.m. around the Park Manor area and Maine Endwell High School.

If you have information about the burglaries, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-2053.

Most Read

Binghamton man pleads guilty to killing man with hammer
A crowd gathered outside of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton Saturday night in protest of...
Protesters take stand in Binghamton following sexual misconduct accusations made against downtown bars
Trooper Draudt said he is happy he was at the right place and time to save the boy.
State Trooper saves 2-year-old from choking
Masks
Broome County to hold session for businesses on governor’s mask mandate
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident on Washington Avenue

Latest News

Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident on Washington Avenue
One local business says while most people wore a mask indoors, some customers chose not to...
Local business shares experience operating during first day of new statewide mask mandate
Heating sources, like a fireplace, can cause a major safety concern during the winter months if...
Listed here: Fireplace safety tips during the holiday season
Jill Fire Tips
Jill Fire Tips