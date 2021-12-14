Broome Sheriff seeks video of suspected burglar in Endwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for surveillance video of a suspect in connection to multiple burglaries that occurred in Endwell.
In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said it arrested one person in relation to the burglaries on Monday morning.
Authorities said the burglaries occurred between 7 and 9 a.m. around the Park Manor area and Maine Endwell High School.
If you have information about the burglaries, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-2053.