Broome Sheriff seeks video of suspected burglar in Endwell

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for surveillance video of a suspect in connection to multiple burglaries that occurred in Endwell.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said it arrested one person in relation to the burglaries on Monday morning.

Authorities said the burglaries occurred between 7 and 9 a.m. around the Park Manor area and Maine Endwell High School.

If you have information about the burglaries, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-2053.