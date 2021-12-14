Delaware Co. won’t enforce new mask mandate due to ‘stressed resources’

(WBNG) -- Delaware County will not enforce Governor Kathy Hochul’s new mask mandate.

A statement from the Delaware County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tina Molé said the county does not have the framework to enforce the new mandate that began Monday. She said county resources are already stressed.

However, Chairman Molé reminded businesses that they are still under the oversight of state agencies and licensing boards which may enforce the mask mandate.

“Out of respect for our business owners and the public as a whole, wear masks in public spaces, get vaccinated and continue to be diligent with social distancing and handwashing practices,” Molé said in a news release.

Governor Hochul announced the mandate last week in a response to a surge of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

The mandate is in effect until Jan. 15, 2022. It will then be evaluated by the state based on virus conditions at that time.