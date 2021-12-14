Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident on Washington Avenue

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in the village, according to Broome County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said it occurred on the corner of Washington Avenue and Broad Street. Dispatchers said the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police left the scene by 9:45 a.m.

The Union-Endicott School District ordered a lockout of its high school and middle school as a precaution. A spokesperson for the district said all students and staff inside the buildings are safe and classes are operating normally.

