Advertisement

Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident on Washington Avenue

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in the village, according to Broome County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said it occurred on the corner of Washington Avenue and Broad Street. Dispatchers said the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police left the scene by 9:45 a.m.

The Union-Endicott School District ordered a lockout of its high school and middle school as a precaution. A spokesperson for the district said all students and staff inside the buildings are safe and classes are operating normally.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Most Read

Binghamton man pleads guilty to killing man with hammer
A crowd gathered outside of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton Saturday night in protest of...
Protesters take stand in Binghamton following sexual misconduct accusations made against downtown bars
Trooper Draudt said he is happy he was at the right place and time to save the boy.
State Trooper saves 2-year-old from choking
Masks
Broome County to hold session for businesses on governor’s mask mandate
According to the New York Post, Binghamton University President is being considered to replace...
Report: Binghamton University president considered for SUNY Chancellor job

Latest News

One local business says while most people wore a mask indoors, some customers chose not to...
Local business shares experience operating during first day of new statewide mask mandate
Heating sources, like a fireplace, can cause a major safety concern during the winter months if...
Listed here: Fireplace safety tips during the holiday season
Jill Fire Tips
Jill Fire Tips
Day One of Mask Mandate for Local Businesses
Day One of Mask Mandate for Local Businesses