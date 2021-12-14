Listed here: Fireplace safety tips during the holiday season

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- During the winter months, fireplaces get more use in a home.

If you rely on the fireplace as a source of heat or more so for the ambiance, there’s a responsibility to keep your home and the surrounding homes safe.

“When the heating season begins here in the Northeast, specifically here in the Southern Tier, that’s what we consider in the fire service to be the fire season,” said Chief Jeff Hontz at West Corners Fire Department. “A lot of calls generated from the heating sources typically this time of year.”

To prevent a future call, the fire chief says it’s all about preparation.

“Making sure that your flue is clean, your chimney is clean, there are no cracks, and make sure that it’s serviced,” said Chief Hontz. “If there is an issue, get it taken care of immediately.”

That’s when a chimney expert, like Tad Roosa with Clean Sweep Chimney & Stove, comes to the home.

“Imperfections in the masonry can lead to unnecessary risks to your house. Prolonged use of a chimney will build creosote, which is the mineral that smoke leaves behind if it doesn’t get all the way out,” said Roosa. “That in itself is flammable.”

With the holidays around, Roosa said to keep anything flammable 18 inches from the front of the fireplace. Among those items is the Christmas tree.

“Your whole room, essentially your whole home, is going to be heated up with dry, home air,” said Chief Hontz. “... drying out a Christmas tree is a major hazard.”

It’s also advised to stick to seasoned firewood to get a flame going.

“You can use paper to start a fire, but you don’t want to burn all your paper at once,” said Roosa. “You can get a very large fire, it can come out of the fireplace, it can snap, it can have pieces float out of the fireplace. So paper and cardboard you want to be cautious with.”