Advertisement

Local business shares experience operating during first day of new statewide mask mandate

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul’s new mask mandate in effect, businesses in the Southern Tier are adjusting to operate under COVID restrictions once again.

Manager of Pro Sports Image, Kate Hendrickson, said most people were wearing masks inside the store. However, some customers chose not to comply.

Hendrickson said before the new restrictions were put into place, masks were optional for the store employees. She said the workers have no problem complying with the mask mandate.

″I don’t think it’s really changed that much, I notice that there’s more people wearing masks,” said Hendrickson. “I feel like most people are going to go by the mask mandate.”

She said business has not slowed down at all and she doesn’t think the mandate will hinder anyone from going out and doing their holiday shopping.

Most Read

A crowd gathered outside of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton Saturday night in protest of...
Protesters take stand in Binghamton following sexual misconduct accusations made against downtown bars
Previous COVID restrictions had a strong impact on businesses across the Southern Tier....
Local businesses react to new statewide indoor mask mandate
Binghamton man pleads guilty to killing man with hammer
Binghamton police investigating owners of The Colonial restaurant
Trooper Draudt said he is happy he was at the right place and time to save the boy.
State Trooper saves 2-year-old from choking

Latest News

Heating sources, like a fireplace, can cause a major safety concern during the winter months if...
Listed here: Fireplace safety tips during the holiday season
Jill Fire Tips
Jill Fire Tips
Day One of Mask Mandate for Local Businesses
Day One of Mask Mandate for Local Businesses
A toy and personal care drive for local seniors
Toys for... seniors? Why one local group is spreading the love this holiday season