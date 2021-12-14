Local business shares experience operating during first day of new statewide mask mandate

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul’s new mask mandate in effect, businesses in the Southern Tier are adjusting to operate under COVID restrictions once again.

Manager of Pro Sports Image, Kate Hendrickson, said most people were wearing masks inside the store. However, some customers chose not to comply.

Hendrickson said before the new restrictions were put into place, masks were optional for the store employees. She said the workers have no problem complying with the mask mandate.

″I don’t think it’s really changed that much, I notice that there’s more people wearing masks,” said Hendrickson. “I feel like most people are going to go by the mask mandate.”

She said business has not slowed down at all and she doesn’t think the mandate will hinder anyone from going out and doing their holiday shopping.