Southern Tier Tuesdays: Colchester Meals for Seniors awarded $2,000 grant

DOWNSVILLE (WBNG) -- Colchester Meals for Seniors is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Colchester Meals for Seniors helps provide meals for the elderly in the community. Organizer & Chef Janet Champlin said these meals are made from scratch every week.

“We prepare meals from scratch every Tuesday morning,” Champlin said. “We send out approximately 80 meals every week they get a meat, potato, vegetable, desserts, and bread and it’s all cooked right there at the Downsville Firehall.”

Champlin said this program began because she needed something to do in her retirement.

Co-Organizer Shirley Homovich said this program would not be possible without the help of volunteers.

“Everybody that works with us, which we are very thankful for we’re all volunteers so there’s no pay for anybody and we have the same people we’ve had since we started,” Homovich said. “We have the same delivery people and it doesn’t matter the weather they deliver the meals and some of them have to go six or eight miles from the Firehall, sometimes further than that and we just appreciate them so much because we couldn’t do it without them.”

Champlin said due to the pandemic they have not been able to dine in the Firehall.

“When we were able to meet for it it was great because of the socialization,” Champlin said. “There’s a bigger need for help for the senior citizens than any of us ever thought of so this is something that provides them a hot meal and we send enough so that they’ll have enough for lunch and dinner.”

Both organizers said this grant money will be used to purchase groceries for upcoming meals.

To get in contact with Colchester Meals for Seniors, call 607.363.9705.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.