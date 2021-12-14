Advertisement

Toys for... seniors? Why one local group is spreading the love this holiday season

A toy and personal care drive for local seniors
A toy and personal care drive for local seniors(WBNG)
By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The Rural Health Network of South Central New York is trying its best to make this a happy holiday for one group especially in need.

As part of the community group, Northern Broome CARES is collecting toys through Wednesday, but not for the reason you might expect.

Instead of delivering these toys to kids, they’ll be going to local seniors.

The toy drive coordinator told 12 news the pandemic really showcased how important it is to have a human connection over the holidays.

“It was really a tough year for the aging population, with the pandemic at hand there was a lot of loss so we wanted to make it up to them,” said Mindy Alexander. “A lot of programs are for kids for Christmas and we just decided this is the foundation of our community, the seniors, so we just wanted to give back to them and make sure everyone has something to open on Christmas.”

Alexander said she has lived in Whitney Point all her life and is happy to be able to provide smiles to her community.

The Rural Health Network will be supplying not just toys but also personal care items to 180 seniors throughout northern Broome County.

The collection is being housed out of the Northern Broome Senior Center in Whitney Point; feel free to bring donations through Wednesday, or call 607-352-4681 for more information.

Most Read

A crowd gathered outside of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton Saturday night in protest of...
Protesters take stand in Binghamton following sexual misconduct accusations made against downtown bars
Previous COVID restrictions had a strong impact on businesses across the Southern Tier....
Local businesses react to new statewide indoor mask mandate
Binghamton police investigating owners of The Colonial restaurant
Binghamton man pleads guilty to killing man with hammer
Trooper Draudt said he is happy he was at the right place and time to save the boy.
State Trooper saves 2-year-old from choking

Latest News

The price of shipping is about to go up for the holiday season and some packages will take...
How shipping delays are affecting this holiday season
A number of jobs are available around the region.
Better workers for better jobs: How NY plans to improve its workforce
Better workers for better jobs: how NY plans to improve its workforce
Better workers for better jobs: how NY plans to improve its workforce
Stenger considered for SUNY Chancellor
Stenger considered for SUNY Chancellor