Wintry storm looming for the weekend

By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight: High clouds drift in. A wide range in temperatures is possible. Low: 23-32

Wednesday: Dry early with a decent chance of rain showers in the late afternoon and evening. Chance of rain is 60%. High: 40-45

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight brings more quiet weather with a wide range in temperatures. Places east, where the air is driest, may drop into the low 20s. Temperatures range from 23-32.

Scattered showers are possible later Wednesday afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is around 40%. Highs stay in the 40s. Temperatures will be steady to slowly rising overnight into Thursday morning.

AFTERNOON SHOWERS EXPECTED
AFTERNOON SHOWERS EXPECTED(WBNG)

Record warmth is possible Thursday with a mainly dry day on tap. The record is 54 and we are forecasting mid 50s.We’re continue to monitor Saturday carefully. Signs point to a low pressure developing in the southern Great Lakes and moving into PA/NY then deepening near the coast. This path continues to introduce the chance of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet. The exact storm track will determine the dominant precipitation type. Please monitor Saturday’s forecast because if the storm stays cold, accumulating, wet snow could develop.

WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE STARTING THE WEEKEND
WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE STARTING THE WEEKEND(WBNG)

