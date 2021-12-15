Binghamton High School evacuated due to bathroom fire
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Binghamton High School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a small fire in a bathroom.
A spokesperson for the district said students were dismissed from in-person classes but they will move to remote instruction for the remainder of the day. Students will resume in-person classes on Thursday.
After-school activities for Wednesday are still in place.
