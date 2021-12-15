Advertisement

Binghamton High School evacuated due to bathroom fire

(MGN/WGEM)
By Nina Einsidler
Dec. 15, 2021
(WBNG) -- The Binghamton High School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a small fire in a bathroom.

A spokesperson for the district said students were dismissed from in-person classes but they will move to remote instruction for the remainder of the day. Students will resume in-person classes on Thursday.

After-school activities for Wednesday are still in place.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

