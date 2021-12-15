Binghamton High School students move to remote learning following bathroom fire, fight at campus

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton High School students will learn remotely until early next year to allow for the school to develop a plan to address recent behavioral issues on the campus.

In a letter sent to Binghamton families, High School Principal Kevin J. Richman announced students will learn remotely through Jan. 3, 2022.

Binghamton High School students were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a fire in a bathroom. Students were then dismissed from in-person classes and moved to remote learning.

Richman said administrators believe they have identified the student who set the fire. He said shortly afterward a brief fight took place outside the building and shortly after that, “community members with a connection” to one of the students arrived in a vehicle with metal pipes in an attempt to further the altercation. Richman said the Binghamton Police Department intervened and those that were involved dispersed.

Binghamton High School administrators and the Binghamton Police are investigating the incident.

