Chenango County Correctional Facility pauses inmate visitation

By Jill Croce
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- Everyone is feeling the effects of the Coronavirus and jails are no exception.

As of Dec. 13, for example, the Chenango County Correctional Facility has put another pause on inmate visitation.

Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr. said this has happened three or four times during the pandemic.

When making a decision like this, it’s from a conclusion made by the sheriff’s office and its policy in place. The health department does not oversee the choice.

During these times, there are some extra measures put in place for the inmates.

“Inmates have a tablet. Our phone carrier gives that to the inmates so they can still contact their loved ones through a video-type situation within the housing pods. They allow free calls, too, during this time when we’re shut down so that they can still visit with their loved ones,” said the sheriff. “The other thing we do is we give them extra postage and stuff to write letters.”

As of today, Dec. 14, five inmates and three staff members are currently positive for Covid-19.

The sheriff predicts the suspension of visitors to last roughly 10 days to 2 weeks.

