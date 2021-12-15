Advertisement

Crash shuts down section of Airport Road in Town of Maine

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAINE (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a two-car crash on airport road by East Maine Road in the Town of Maine Wednesday evening.

Broome County dispatchers said a section of Airport Road is closed to traffic as emergency crews work at the scene. New York State Police, Union Ambulance, East Maine and Choconut Center fire departments have responded.

Dispatchers told 12 News there are injuries in the crash but are unable to comment on the extent of them.

12 News has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

