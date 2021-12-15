Financial Tip: Inflation

(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip, RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment services discusses inflation.

“The technical definition of inflation is a decrease in the purchasing power of money, reflected in a general increase in the prices of goods and services in the economy,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “If you’ve bought a gallon of milk at the grocery store, filled up your gas tank or browsed through sales racks at the mall over the last weeks, you’ve encountered the highest inflation rate the U.S. has seen in decades.”

