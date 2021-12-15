Advertisement

The holiday season can cause stress for some, leading to cases of domestic violence

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The holidays are usually thought of as a joyful time for families to get together and celebrate. Unfortunately, this is not always the experience for victims of domestic violence.

Financial issues, traveling and spending time with family people normally don’t see can bring on a of of stress for some people during the holidays. This added pressure can easily lead to domestic violence carried out by abusers who react violently to stress.

Rise-NY Assistant Executive Director, Rebecca Staudt, said there is an increase in resources requested through the domestic violence service center during the holiday season.

“People want to be able to give their kids Christmas presents, and financial abuse is a big thing,” said Staudt. “They might not have the resources and might feel like they have to go back to an abusive relationship in order to get Christmas presents for their kids.”

Staudt said setting boundaries and limiting time with toxic people is important to prevent domestic abuse during the holidays. She said victims of domestic abuse should reach out to a trustworthy friend or the shelter for help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to Rise Domestic Violence Shelter’s 24-hour hotline 1-877-754-4340 or online chat www.rise-ny.org.

Most Read

Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident on Washington Avenue
Binghamton man pleads guilty to killing man with hammer
Broome County authorities are seeking video a man arrested for a series of burglaries in Endwell.
Broome Sheriff seeks video of suspected burglar in Endwell
A crowd gathered outside of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton Saturday night in protest of...
Protesters take stand in Binghamton following sexual misconduct accusations made against downtown bars
Trooper Draudt said he is happy he was at the right place and time to save the boy.
State Trooper saves 2-year-old from choking

Latest News

domestic violence during the holidays
domestic violence during the holidays
Notice placed at the entrance of the Chenango Co. Sheriff's Office detailing the suspension of...
Chenango County Correctional Facility pauses inmate visitation
The museum is one of six local arts groups to receive funding
‘Lifeblood of the community’: New York is reinvesting big into the arts
BOCES students outside Roberson Museum
BOCES students construct display for Roberson’s Home for the Holidays