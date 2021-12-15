The holiday season can cause stress for some, leading to cases of domestic violence

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The holidays are usually thought of as a joyful time for families to get together and celebrate. Unfortunately, this is not always the experience for victims of domestic violence.

Financial issues, traveling and spending time with family people normally don’t see can bring on a of of stress for some people during the holidays. This added pressure can easily lead to domestic violence carried out by abusers who react violently to stress.

Rise-NY Assistant Executive Director, Rebecca Staudt, said there is an increase in resources requested through the domestic violence service center during the holiday season.

“People want to be able to give their kids Christmas presents, and financial abuse is a big thing,” said Staudt. “They might not have the resources and might feel like they have to go back to an abusive relationship in order to get Christmas presents for their kids.”

Staudt said setting boundaries and limiting time with toxic people is important to prevent domestic abuse during the holidays. She said victims of domestic abuse should reach out to a trustworthy friend or the shelter for help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to Rise Domestic Violence Shelter’s 24-hour hotline 1-877-754-4340 or online chat www.rise-ny.org.