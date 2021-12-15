‘Lifeblood of the community’: New York is reinvesting big into the arts

(WBNG) -- After the pandemic forced many of our arts and cultural organizations to be placed on the back burner, New York is trying its best to bring them roaring back to life.

As part of a $100M investment on the state level into the arts, six Broome County groups received a total of roughly $250K in the latest round of grant funding.

The Roberson Museum received $49.5K as part of this funding, money that staff told 12 News will be put to good use.

“This amount of funding is so important because it’s general operating so that means we can do so much more with it as far as the impact it will have on the community and the kids in general that come in through our doors and learn and go on field trips and participate in programs,” said Stacy Becker, the director of development for the museum.

The Goodwill Theater, as well as the Broome County Arts Council both, also received $49.5K; the Binghamton Philharmonic and the Discovery Center each received $10K, while the Tri-Cities Opera received the most money, $59.5K.

The governor’s office said more than $80M has been distributed through the New York Council on the Arts so far, with the remaining money set to go out as part of a fourth and final round of funding in the future.