Advertisement

‘Lifeblood of the community’: New York is reinvesting big into the arts

The museum is one of six local arts groups to receive funding
The museum is one of six local arts groups to receive funding(WBNG)
By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- After the pandemic forced many of our arts and cultural organizations to be placed on the back burner, New York is trying its best to bring them roaring back to life.

As part of a $100M investment on the state level into the arts, six Broome County groups received a total of roughly $250K in the latest round of grant funding.

The Roberson Museum received $49.5K as part of this funding, money that staff told 12 News will be put to good use.

“This amount of funding is so important because it’s general operating so that means we can do so much more with it as far as the impact it will have on the community and the kids in general that come in through our doors and learn and go on field trips and participate in programs,” said Stacy Becker, the director of development for the museum.

The Goodwill Theater, as well as the Broome County Arts Council both, also received $49.5K; the Binghamton Philharmonic and the Discovery Center each received $10K, while the Tri-Cities Opera received the most money, $59.5K.

The governor’s office said more than $80M has been distributed through the New York Council on the Arts so far, with the remaining money set to go out as part of a fourth and final round of funding in the future.

Most Read

Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident on Washington Avenue
Binghamton man pleads guilty to killing man with hammer
Broome County authorities are seeking video a man arrested for a series of burglaries in Endwell.
Broome Sheriff seeks video of suspected burglar in Endwell
A crowd gathered outside of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton Saturday night in protest of...
Protesters take stand in Binghamton following sexual misconduct accusations made against downtown bars
Trooper Draudt said he is happy he was at the right place and time to save the boy.
State Trooper saves 2-year-old from choking

Latest News

domestic violence during the holidays
domestic violence during the holidays
Domestic violence could be classified as emotional abuse, psychological abuse as well as...
The holiday season can cause stress for some, leading to cases of domestic violence
Notice placed at the entrance of the Chenango Co. Sheriff's Office detailing the suspension of...
Chenango County Correctional Facility pauses inmate visitation
BOCES students outside Roberson Museum
BOCES students construct display for Roberson’s Home for the Holidays