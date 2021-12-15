Mark your calendars, upcoming events at Kopernik Observatory & Science Center

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Night sky observing opportunities and other upcoming events at the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center.

Educator and Coordinator Jeremy Cartie said Kopernik will host their final in-person event of 2021 on Friday.

“We have one more in-person event this year it’s our regular Friday night public program and that is going to entail the encore of the star of Bethlehem movie that we showed off a couple of weeks ago and we have one more showing at 7 p.m..” Cartie said. “Afterwards if the skies are clear we are going to do some observing through our telescopes so we’ll look at the nearly full moon and some of the planets that are out.”

Cartie said reservations are not required for this event. Admission for adults is $6; students/seniors/children are $4.

The Kopernik Observatory & Science Center will also Livestream the James Webb Space Telescope Launch Event. The date is currently TBD.

“The date is to be determined because the telescope’s launch is actually to be determined as well,” Cartie said. “It will not launch any earlier than Dec. 24 and we’re going to base our event on when they finally decide to get it up. It’s very important that they get this launch right because it’s one and done.”

Cartie said Kopernik Observatory & Science Center is also offering a new YouTube programming initiative. This includes a series of observing live streams and education programs that premiered on YouTube.

“We’ve done observing live streams where we actually hook a camera up to our telescopes and look at the planets, look at the stars,” Cartie said. “It’s a great way to connect with us virtually especially as we head into the winter season.”

Coming up in February Kopernik Observatory & Science Center will host their annual Winter Star Party. This party will be held on Feb. 19 to celebrate Nicholaus Copernicus.

Stay tuned for more details on this event.