Record warmth is possible Thursday but a wintry mix continues to loom over us, too

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Steady to slowly rising temperatures. Scattered showers possible, especially northeast/east. Chance of rain is 60% north/northeast and 30% elsewhere. Low: 37-40↑

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or two. Lots of dry time. Breezy with record warmth possible. High: 54-60

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will bring some showers and steady to increasing temperatures. The chance of rain is 60% N/NE and 30% elsewhere. Temperatures rise into the mid 40s.

RAIN TAPERS TONIGHT (WBNG)

WARMER BY MORNING (WBNG)

We will *NOT* see any severe weather from the storm in the Midwest tonight.

Record warmth is possible Thursday with a mainly dry day on tap. The record is 54 and we are forecasting mid and upper 50s. It will be a tad breezy. A strong cold front crosses overnight Thursday and will drop temperatures significantly, but it does not appear to have a whole lot of precipitation with it. We’ll keep a slight chance of a few rain showers in the forecast because of the front. Lows will be in the 30s.

RECORD WARMTH POSSIBLE (WBNG)

We’re continue to monitor Saturday carefully. A complex low pressure develops in the southern Great Lakes and move into PA/NY. This path promotes the chance of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet. The exact storm track will determine the dominant precipitation type. I think we need to pay close attention to the potential of icing developing given the storm track/speed and orientation of the ‘battle zone’ between rain and snow. It could promote a very narrow band of prolonged sleet or freezing rain. Please monitor Saturday’s forecast because if the storm stays cold, accumulating, wet snow could develop.

WINTRY MIX LIKELY SATURDAY (WBNG)

Sunday will be colder with some snow showers around.