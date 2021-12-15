State to open mass vaccination site in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- New York State will open a new mass vaccination site at the Former Davis College on Riverside Drive in Johnson City.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the site will open Thursday at noon. It will be operational from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 tests will be conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Vaccinations will be conducted on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The site will be closed on Sunday.

Vaccinations at the site will be available by appointment and walk-ins. People ages 5 and up will be served.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available for first, second and booster doses.