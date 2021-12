WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain showers. 0-.15″ (.20″) 60% High 40 (36-42) Wind S 10-20 G30 mph

Storm Track 12 (wbng)

It will be a dry start to your Wednesday, but an approaching warm front will give us clouds and showers this afternoon. Showers will continue Wednesday night. Cool during the day with temperatures rising through the night.