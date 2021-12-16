Broome County Sheriff’s Office Finds ‘No Credible Threat’ to Area Schools Following TikTok Posts

(WBNG) -- Broome County Sheriff David Harder released a statement this evening regarding social media threats to area schools, claiming “no evidence this threat is credible”.

12 News is paying close attention to our local schools and their attention towards the possibility of violence Friday, December 17.

Sheriff Harder sent out a press release to the media, saying...

“A message making the rounds on social media is again raising concerns at local schools. The Tik Tok posts have appeared throughout the country and mention school shootings on Friday, December 17.

The posts appear to have started in California but have not been linked to any particular school. Police agencies there have found no reliable threat.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has found no link to local schools and no evidence this threat is credible. Sheriff Harder encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to the police.”

Local schools are issuing their own statements on the rumors circulating on social media, with Union-Endicott Central School District Superintendent Nicole Wolfe posting a message to the school district’s website saying, “While these threats DO NOT target Union-Endicott, we are working with local law enforcement to take preventative measures to bolster safety around our buildings. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence on December 17th, with our School Resource Officer, the Endicott Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies paying close attention to our schools.”

