Church works to distribute food ahead of the holidays

By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- Ahead of the holiday season, one church in Norwich has decided to hand out food and other items to those who find themselves in a time of need.

The Calvary Baptist Church, located just North of the city, handed out food and supplies donated through the Central New York Food Bank. Pastor of the church Joel Weck says he has seen an increase in need for events like this.

“We’ve had new families we’ve had higher numbers which has been great and the food bank is so good to work with us we just told them what we need and they will usually send more food if necessary tonight my guess is that we’re going to get even more it’s Christmas time it’s a big time of need for people and that’s what resources set timer for sharing it’s a time for taking care of each other so excited that we could be a part of that blessing.”

The event began at 5 p.m. on Thursday, the church says they limited the items to three boxes per vehicle so they can feed everyone they can. They add that if you missed the event, they will be hosting another distribution next month.

For those looking to help, the church says you can reach out to the Food Bank of Central New York for donations. If you are interested in volunteering with the church for this event, you can reach out to Calvary Baptist in Norwich directly.

