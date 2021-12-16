Holiday tradition returns to Cider Mill Stage

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A holiday classic returns to the Cider Mill Stage this year in the original venue where the magic began.

A Christmas Carol has been a holiday tradition in the Southern Tier for over 40 years. Actor Tom Kremer was with the original production of A Christmas Carol in 1979 and takes to the stage once again to reprise his role as Ebenezer Scrooge.

“It’s a role of redemption, it’s a role of a man who actually gets a second chance after living a rather mean life,” Kremer said.

Not everyone in this year’s cast was with the original production, there are new faces as well. Actor Peter Redmore is one of those new faces who plays Tiny Tim.

“I’ve never been in a show really so it’s fun to be in a show,” Redmore said. “I want to make people happy and entertain them.”

Kremer said audience members are in for a treat.

“Fun that’s for sure!” Kremer said. “Also a little bit of a sense of hope, there is great hope in this ghost story of A Christmas Carol.”

Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier presents A Christmas Carol for its 41st year until Dec. 19 at the Cider Mill Stage.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children under 12 years of age. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 607.321.9630.

Showtimes vary depending on the date, see the list below: