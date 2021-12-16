Advertisement

Holiday tradition returns to Cider Mill Stage

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A holiday classic returns to the Cider Mill Stage this year in the original venue where the magic began.

A Christmas Carol has been a holiday tradition in the Southern Tier for over 40 years. Actor Tom Kremer was with the original production of A Christmas Carol in 1979 and takes to the stage once again to reprise his role as Ebenezer Scrooge.

“It’s a role of redemption, it’s a role of a man who actually gets a second chance after living a rather mean life,” Kremer said.

Not everyone in this year’s cast was with the original production, there are new faces as well. Actor Peter Redmore is one of those new faces who plays Tiny Tim.

“I’ve never been in a show really so it’s fun to be in a show,” Redmore said. “I want to make people happy and entertain them.”

Kremer said audience members are in for a treat.

“Fun that’s for sure!” Kremer said. “Also a little bit of a sense of hope, there is great hope in this ghost story of A Christmas Carol.”

Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier presents A Christmas Carol for its 41st year until Dec. 19 at the Cider Mill Stage.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children under 12 years of age. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 607.321.9630.

Showtimes vary depending on the date, see the list below:

  • Thursday, Dec. 16 @ 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 17 @ 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 18 @ 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 18 @ 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 19 @ 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 19 @ 6 p.m.

Most Read

BHS
Binghamton High School students move to remote learning following bathroom fire, fight at campus
Binghamton High School evacuated due to bathroom fire
Masks
Broome County provides information to businesses regarding new mask and vaccination policies
Head-on crash on Airport Road causes non-life threatening injuries
Delaware Co. won’t enforce new mask mandate due to ‘stressed resources’

Latest News

Kopernik Observatory & Science Center
Mark your calendars, upcoming events at Kopernik Observatory & Science Center
Financial Tip: Inflation
Financial Tip: Inflation
Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient: Colchester Meals for Seniors
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Colchester Meals for Seniors awarded $2,000 grant
Binghamton Downtown Singers
Hallelujah! Binghamton Downtown Singers gear up for return to in-person performance