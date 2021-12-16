Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Charitable giving with beneficiary designations

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Partner at Coughlin & Gerhart Kristen Luce explains charitable giving with beneficiary designations.

“Some assets will allow a person to designate who would recieve the asset upon the owner’s passing,” Luce said. “Very basically, it is a contract with the company that upon the owner’s death to pay certain people.”

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

Most Read

BHS
Binghamton High School students move to remote learning following bathroom fire, fight at campus
Binghamton High School evacuated due to bathroom fire
Head-on crash on Airport Road causes non-life threatening injuries
Masks
Broome County provides information to businesses regarding new mask and vaccination policies
Delaware Co. won’t enforce new mask mandate due to ‘stressed resources’