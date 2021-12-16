Advertisement

Roberson Museum & Science Center ‘Home for the Holidays’

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Roberson Museum and Science Center hosts the 67th annual ‘Home for the Holidays’.

“Every single year we open our doors for the holiday season from mid November to the first week of January and we are fully decorated head to toe throughout the museum and the mansion,” Mack said. “What’s really nice about that is that it’s a community effort we have sponsors that come in and decorate, we have community groups, cultural organizations and they all come in and chip in and lend a helping hand.”

Mack said they begin decorating the museum the day after the ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ in October.

Families are invited to get in the spirit of the season now through Jan. 7.

Mack said the weekend before Christmas tends to be the busiest for the Roberson.

“First of all this Saturday Santa is coming to town he’ll be visiting Roberson mansion from noon to 3 p.m.,” Mack said. “We will also be having an ornament painting workshop for children and families our clayworks department was kind enough to create ornaments right there in the studio that people can create and take home with them. Last but not least the clayworks department is also hosting their annual clayworks pottery sale.”

For more on all of the events happening at ‘Home for the Holidays’, click here.

