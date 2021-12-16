Advertisement

Village of Endicott hosts open house for Washington Avenue plans

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- We are another step closer to seeing physical changes to the Village of Endicott’s Washington Avenue.

The latest plans, thanks to $6 million from the Binghamton Fund, were put on display the evening of Dec. 16 as part of an open house.

“Three different projects we’re really working on: Washington Avenue streetscapes, parking lot improvements, and gateway also throughout the downtown,” said Village Manager Anthony Bates.

The open house was about inviting feedback while showcasing potential plans.

When it comes to the execution of the design, Mayor Linda Jackson wants to have communication with departments that have a presence in the village.

“We don’t want to backtrack. We want to do this once and do it right the first time,” said the mayor. “For example, our village engineer contacted NYSEG and told them whatever you’re going to do for upgrades in the next five years, do right now because we aren’t going to have you coming and tearing up our brand new street to put in some gas lines that you were already planning on doing.”

Anthony Bates reflects on the open house format.

“It’s good to bring it to the public so we know what the public thinks, you know...,” he said. “Then we can update our plans to try to include everyone’s ideas as we look to move forward.”

Most Read

BHS
Binghamton High School students move to remote learning following bathroom fire, fight at campus
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident on Washington Avenue
Broome County authorities are seeking video a man arrested for a series of burglaries in Endwell.
Broome Sheriff seeks video of suspected burglar in Endwell
Delaware Co. won’t enforce new mask mandate due to ‘stressed resources’
Binghamton High School evacuated due to bathroom fire

Latest News

Davis College Vaccination site
Davis College Vaccination site
Binghamton Black Bears rink at the Visions FCU Veterans Memorial Arena
Visions Arena gets $375K grant, upgrades its sound, lighting systems
Binghamton High School goes remote following fire, fight
Online scams are becoming increasingly common, and seniors are one of the most vulnerable...
Senior scams and fraud; What you need to know