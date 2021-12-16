Village of Endicott hosts open house for Washington Avenue plans

VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- We are another step closer to seeing physical changes to the Village of Endicott’s Washington Avenue.

The latest plans, thanks to $6 million from the Binghamton Fund, were put on display the evening of Dec. 16 as part of an open house.

“Three different projects we’re really working on: Washington Avenue streetscapes, parking lot improvements, and gateway also throughout the downtown,” said Village Manager Anthony Bates.

The open house was about inviting feedback while showcasing potential plans.

When it comes to the execution of the design, Mayor Linda Jackson wants to have communication with departments that have a presence in the village.

“We don’t want to backtrack. We want to do this once and do it right the first time,” said the mayor. “For example, our village engineer contacted NYSEG and told them whatever you’re going to do for upgrades in the next five years, do right now because we aren’t going to have you coming and tearing up our brand new street to put in some gas lines that you were already planning on doing.”

Anthony Bates reflects on the open house format.

“It’s good to bring it to the public so we know what the public thinks, you know...,” he said. “Then we can update our plans to try to include everyone’s ideas as we look to move forward.”