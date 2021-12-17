12 Investigates: Examining the measures currently in place to protect drinking water, and why many believe they still fall short

(WBNG) -- Even with the latest investments, advocates and experts alike believe there is a lot more work to be done to solve the PFAS problem.

It was recently announced that as part of the national infrastructure bill, more than $400M will be sent to New York for water infrastructure; a portion of that funding will be set aside to clean up PFAS, a hazardous group of chemicals that has been linked to cancer and other medical problems often found in drinking water.

Director of Clean Water for Environmental Advocates NY, Rob Hayes told 12 News both New York and the federal government have drinking water standards in place for two types of PFAS, PFOA and PFOS.

While Hayes said it’s a step in the right direction, he emphasized this alone won’t solve the issue.

“They’re starting to find them, they’re starting the process of cleaning up drinking water, but there’s a lot more work to do,” he said. “There are many other PFAS we know are going to be showing up in NY’s drinking water and one of our big pushes lately is to ensure the state is requiring more testing for PFAS, and more public notification.”

Hayes said a bill passed both the NYS Senate and Assembly earlier this year that would require New York to test for 29 different types of PFAS, along with 11 other hazardous chemical; the bill is awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature to become law.

As for regulation on the federal level, environmental law expert and Syracuse University assistant professor Mark Nevitt said he wants to see PFAS regulated as one large group, rather than on an individual basis.

“We know the most about (PFOS and PFOA) because they’ve been around for 70-80 years, and we can regulate them based on the best available science... We need to fully understand the toxicity of (all PFAS), and ideally we’d have a chemical class,” Nevitt said.

The current EPA standard in place for PFOS and PFOA are 70 parts per trillion, seven times higher than New York’s standard.