Advertisement

12 Investigates: Examining the measures currently in place to protect drinking water, and why many believe they still fall short

By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Even with the latest investments, advocates and experts alike believe there is a lot more work to be done to solve the PFAS problem.

It was recently announced that as part of the national infrastructure bill, more than $400M will be sent to New York for water infrastructure; a portion of that funding will be set aside to clean up PFAS, a hazardous group of chemicals that has been linked to cancer and other medical problems often found in drinking water.

Director of Clean Water for Environmental Advocates NY, Rob Hayes told 12 News both New York and the federal government have drinking water standards in place for two types of PFAS, PFOA and PFOS.

While Hayes said it’s a step in the right direction, he emphasized this alone won’t solve the issue.

“They’re starting to find them, they’re starting the process of cleaning up drinking water, but there’s a lot more work to do,” he said. “There are many other PFAS we know are going to be showing up in NY’s drinking water and one of our big pushes lately is to ensure the state is requiring more testing for PFAS, and more public notification.”

Hayes said a bill passed both the NYS Senate and Assembly earlier this year that would require New York to test for 29 different types of PFAS, along with 11 other hazardous chemical; the bill is awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature to become law.

As for regulation on the federal level, environmental law expert and Syracuse University assistant professor Mark Nevitt said he wants to see PFAS regulated as one large group, rather than on an individual basis.

“We know the most about (PFOS and PFOA) because they’ve been around for 70-80 years, and we can regulate them based on the best available science... We need to fully understand the toxicity of (all PFAS), and ideally we’d have a chemical class,” Nevitt said.

The current EPA standard in place for PFOS and PFOA are 70 parts per trillion, seven times higher than New York’s standard.

Most Read

BHS
Binghamton High School students move to remote learning following bathroom fire, fight at campus
Binghamton High School evacuated due to bathroom fire
Head-on crash on Airport Road causes non-life threatening injuries
Masks
Broome County provides information to businesses regarding new mask and vaccination policies
Tractor-trailer fire on I-81 in the Town of Kirkwood closes one lane.
No injuries after tractor-trailer fire on I-81 near the Town of Kirkwood

Latest News

A student in Miss. Rundell's classroom writes a card to go into the family bag..
Second grade classroom at Maine Memorial uses family bags, cards to spread holiday cheer
suny broome winter concert
suny broome winter concert
bakery study hall ashley
bakery study hall ashley
Jill Maine Elementary school 11pm
Jill Maine Elementary school 11pm
Owner Ely Rooney is offering free coffee and wifi to students that choose to use her bakery as...
Local bakery offers shop as safe study space for students during finals week