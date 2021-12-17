Advertisement

Horse Barn Puts Twist on ‘Pictures with Santa’

Woman sits on horse for Double M Farm's Picture with Santa Weekend in Greene, N.Y.
Woman sits on horse for Double M Farm's Picture with Santa Weekend in Greene, N.Y.(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Dec. 17, 2021
GREENE (WBNG) -- It’s an experience like no other in the area, one horse barn in Chenango County has added an extra element to the traditional ‘photo with Santa.’

The Double M Farm in Greene, just outside of Smithville Flats decided to open their doors to the public this weekend and welcome those to a photo with Santa while on horseback or near a horse.

The idea is the product of Michelle Erickson, the owner of the barn. She says she wanted to have an activity that involved horses that would be affordable to families. This is the first year of the event, and Erickson says she is excited about the traction it has gained on Facebook.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful, it’s never happened before where children can come out and take a picture on a horse and we have hired a Santa ans hired a professional photographer and I would like to continue doing it in the future.”

Erickson adds that they welcome anyone with a horse to bring their own for the photos, if not the horses at Double M Farm will be dressed in their holiday best. Erickson also mentions that no one is required to have prior riding experience.

There will also be small snacks and hot chocolate available at the event. Photos will be $20, organizers say you can make a reservation for a time slot, but walk-ins are also accepted.

