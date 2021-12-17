Joshua Taylor found guilty of murder, weapon charges

(WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak announced the verdict in the Joshua Taylor Friday morning.

Korchak said Joshua Taylor was found guilty of murder in the second degree, as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees for killing James High on July 15, 2015, on Chenango Street in the City of Binghamton.

The District Attorney’s Office said the shooting happened at the former Elks Lodge on Chenango Street in Binghamton. Prosecutors said a dispute happened between James High and an individual at the bar. As a result, Joshua Taylor followed High outside the bar and an argument ensued. They said that was when Taylor shot High twice using a handgun.

Korchak said there was a prior trial in 2017 where Taylor was convicted, and the case was appealed. The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Third Department made the decision to send the case back to Broome County court for a new trial. They said the decision was made due to having insufficient instructions for the jury regarding circumstantial evidence.

Korchak said Taylor still has the right to appeal for a new verdict.

The sentencing date is scheduled for March 16, 2022. Taylor could face anywhere between 15 to 25 years to life in prison.