Advertisement

Joshua Taylor found guilty of murder, weapon charges

Joshua Taylor was found guilty of murder and weapon charges.
Joshua Taylor was found guilty of murder and weapon charges.(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak announced the verdict in the Joshua Taylor Friday morning.

Korchak said Joshua Taylor was found guilty of murder in the second degree, as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees for killing James High on July 15, 2015, on Chenango Street in the City of Binghamton.

The District Attorney’s Office said the shooting happened at the former Elks Lodge on Chenango Street in Binghamton. Prosecutors said a dispute happened between James High and an individual at the bar. As a result, Joshua Taylor followed High outside the bar and an argument ensued. They said that was when Taylor shot High twice using a handgun.

Korchak said there was a prior trial in 2017 where Taylor was convicted, and the case was appealed. The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Third Department made the decision to send the case back to Broome County court for a new trial. They said the decision was made due to having insufficient instructions for the jury regarding circumstantial evidence.

Korchak said Taylor still has the right to appeal for a new verdict.

The sentencing date is scheduled for March 16, 2022. Taylor could face anywhere between 15 to 25 years to life in prison.

Most Read

BHS
Binghamton High School students move to remote learning following bathroom fire, fight at campus
Head-on crash on Airport Road causes non-life threatening injuries
Four Broome County Probation Officers honored for their service
Probation officers recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty
NYS DOT plow
New York State Department of Transportation makes final push for plow drivers
School Threats not credible
Broome County Sheriff’s Office Finds ‘No Credible Threat’ to Area Schools Following TikTok Posts

Latest News

A student in Miss. Rundell's classroom writes a card to go into the family bag..
Second grade classroom at Maine Memorial uses family bags, cards to spread holiday cheer
suny broome winter concert
suny broome winter concert
bakery study hall ashley
bakery study hall ashley
Jill Maine Elementary school 11pm
Jill Maine Elementary school 11pm