Advertisement

Local bakery offers shop as safe study space for students during finals week

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- De Colores Cookies y Mas is extending its hours for students to use as a safe study space during finals week.

Owner Ely Rooney said she understands how stressful this time of year can be for students. She wanted to help ease that stress by offering her bakery to study in.

“I feel like we need to take care of our youth. They are a really big asset here to our community,” said Rooney. “They are our future, and I would like to be able to help them out because I know there aren’t a whole lot of places around here that open up there doors like that.”

Rooney is offering free coffee and internet to students that choose to use her bakery as a study space.

Pastries will also be available for purchase during the study hall, but students are not obligated to buy anything.

Most Read

BHS
Binghamton High School students move to remote learning following bathroom fire, fight at campus
Binghamton High School evacuated due to bathroom fire
Head-on crash on Airport Road causes non-life threatening injuries
Masks
Broome County provides information to businesses regarding new mask and vaccination policies
Tractor-trailer fire on I-81 in the Town of Kirkwood closes one lane.
No injuries after tractor-trailer fire on I-81 near the Town of Kirkwood

Latest News

A student in Miss. Rundell's classroom writes a card to go into the family bag..
Second grade classroom at Maine Memorial uses family bags, cards to spread holiday cheer
suny broome winter concert
suny broome winter concert
bakery study hall ashley
bakery study hall ashley
Jill Maine Elementary school 11pm
Jill Maine Elementary school 11pm