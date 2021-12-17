Local bakery offers shop as safe study space for students during finals week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- De Colores Cookies y Mas is extending its hours for students to use as a safe study space during finals week.

Owner Ely Rooney said she understands how stressful this time of year can be for students. She wanted to help ease that stress by offering her bakery to study in.

“I feel like we need to take care of our youth. They are a really big asset here to our community,” said Rooney. “They are our future, and I would like to be able to help them out because I know there aren’t a whole lot of places around here that open up there doors like that.”

Rooney is offering free coffee and internet to students that choose to use her bakery as a study space.

Pastries will also be available for purchase during the study hall, but students are not obligated to buy anything.