New Berlin Brings ‘Spirit of Christmas’ to those in need

By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW BERLIN (WBNG) -- A tradition returns to New Berlin. Volunteers have been working hard around the year, and into the holiday season to collect toys, food, and other goods for those who need it most.

Co-Coordinator of ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ Marty Benson says it literally takes a village to gather all of the items. Benson says local churches, schools, businesses, and individuals will bring the items in. All of the items were set up in Friday evening at the old fire house in anticipation of Saturday’s event.

Benson says in addition to the distribution, there are other events happening in New Berlin as well.

“In the afternoon tomorrow Santa Claus is coming to town and you can have your picture taken with Santa and get some candy from Santa by the way... that’s a good one.”

The distribution event will kick off early Saturday morning for those involved. The other events will take place throughout the day and around the town.

