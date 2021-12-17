Advertisement

Pennsylvania man sentenced to 20 years for April attempted murder

a(WRDW)
By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Almost exactly eight months after he committed the crimes, Matthew Bonser learned his fate in Broome County Court.

Bonser was sentenced to 20 years in prison along with a five-year post release supervision after previously pleading guilty to the charges of attempted murder in the second degree, burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree, all felonies.

By pleading guilty, Bonser admitted to breaking into a Town of Barker residence on April 17, 2021 and stabbing the elderly homeowner inside several times; he then broke into another home and stole the victim’s car at knife point.

Prosecutors said he then crashed that stolen car into another vehicle in the Town of Kirkwood, severely injuring the other driver.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak told 12 News he was pleased with the outcome; he also said he was happy to avoid a trial, saving the victims from having to relive the experience.

