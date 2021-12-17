Second grade classroom at Maine Memorial uses family bags, cards to spread holiday cheer

MAINE (WBNG) -- The spirit of the season was on full display Dec. 16 over at Maine Memorial Elementary School in Broome County.

Alana Rundell’s second grade class helped Santa by assembling family bags and writing cards for a good cause.

The items will be picked up Dec. 17 by the Southern Tier Community Center, a division of Children’s Home, located in Binghamton. The family bags with the cards will be handed out Wednesday, Dec. 22.

“We thought of what’re some ways that families could connect together. So one is watching a movie, obviously, playing a board game, doing a craft,” said Director Nikki Post of Southern Tier Community Center: division of Children’s Home. “So those are some ideas that we were able to give to other people within the community to help build these family bags.”

Teacher Rundell has volunteered with Children’s Home and decided to involve her students with this effort she organized this season.

“I just think it would be really important for kids to be giving gifts to other kids. I think it helps them get that sense of empathy,” she said.

Director Post says it’s important to get the children involved with the community at such a young age, like with this effort.

The teacher told 12 News she would like to do a similar effort in the future either with Children’s Home once again or with a different organization.