SUNY Broome students perform in free holiday concert for the community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome’s Department of Music and Theatre Arts held its free winter concert Thursday, Dec. 16 to celebrate the holiday season.

Students from The College Band and The Chamber of Singers put together a special performance in hopes of spreading some holiday cheer.

Chair of Music and Theatre Arts, Brenda Dawe, said the students rehearsed and worked really hard on their performances for the concert.

“I cannot tell you, we’ve been so long not being together and making music in front of an audience,” said Dawe. “So, to be back doing that is so uplifting. I just hope we can continue to do it.”

The concert also featured a performance from SUNY Broome’s student-run a capella group The Buzz Tones.