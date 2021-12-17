Advertisement

Tioga County Boys & Girls Club hosts Annual Holiday Party Sunday

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Join the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club for their Outdoor Holiday Party Sunday.

Tioga County Boys & Girls Club CEO Jill Teeter said a lot of preparation goes into hosting this Holiday Party every year.

“We’ve been very busy but it’s all worth it,” Teeter said. “We have to get all the toys ready making sure we have enough, trying to prepare for how many children we think we’ll have, a lot of baking, getting all the supplies, and planning.”

Teeter said this Holiday Party is something they look forward to every year.

“Seeing smiling faces and being able to help families that may not be able to provide a lot of gifts and things like that for their children and it warms our heart,” Teeter said. “We have an amazing group of volunteers, an amazing board, an amazing staff, and it’s the highlight of our year.”

The organization will host their annual Holiday Party Dec. 19 outdoors with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Holiday Party will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club in Owego.

There will be a free gift for every child, letters to Santa, live music, ornament making, hats, mittens, food, and more!

This event is free to the public.

