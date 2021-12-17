WEIS MARKETS DONATES $65K TO CHOW

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)--A donation of $65,000 has been awarded earlier today to CHOW by Weis Markets.

This year Weis Markets celebrated its 14th annual donation program by giving CHOW money to help provide food for families that are in need this holiday season.

Customers were able to donate to CHOW by receiving vouchers and directly donating to the program. The Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth told 12 news that this money will help them purchase more food they could’ve purchased on their own.

" This is an evidence of the community helping the community its probably thousands of costumers that pitched in for this so that many people who care about their neighbors its pretty cool so it means a lot.” Aylesworth added.

Weis Customers around the seven state market area helped make this a very successful program and helped many families.