Wintry weather impacts us Saturday

Tonight: Cloudy. Slight chance of light toward morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Low: 30-34

Saturday: 100% chance of rain, snow, freezing rain and/or sleet. Tr-2″ snow is possible where mostly/all snow falls; likely north/northeast. Icy conditions develop Ice accretion: Glaze-0.10″ for many areas, but 0.10-0.25″ with up to 0.33″ possible in the Catskills and NEPA. Greatest risk of icing is east/southeast and in any deep valleys. Please monitor the forecast. High: 32-37

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather remains for tonight, but the weather turns very active and changeable for Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s.A well-advertised storm system will impact the area starting Saturday morning. The precipitation slides in around pre-dawn hours and moves E/NE through the morning. We expect all types of wintry precipitation from sleet and freezing rain to snow and rain.

TEMPERATURES NEAR/AT FREEZING (WBNG)

SNOW AND WINTRY MIX ARRIVE EARLY (WBNG)

MIDDAY WINTRY MIX (WBNG)

The trend is to bring some light snow in before 7am from the southwest and as the storm progresses east into the area, the snow pushes north/northeast all the while being replaced with the transition precipitation including sleet and freezing rain. I’m leaning more toward freezing rain, with some limited sleet, and this is concerning because icing develops on all untreated surfaces within a short period. The freezing rain/sleet could get stuck in the Catskills and Poconos leading to a greater chance of significant travel issues/ice accretion. Especially in deeper valleys. Ice accretions for most of the area will be less than 0.10″, but I think with a southeast wind stuck in the Catskills and Poconos, there could be icing as high as 0.25″. A few spots could potentially, depending on how the surface temps stay locally, reach 0.33″ of ice. This would make travel dangerous and impossible. Please understand that a small shift in the storm track, and above freezing air aloft, could have dramatic impacts on the forecast. Please download the Storm Track 12 weather app for more detailed forecast information.

LITTLE SNOWFALL ACCUMULATION EXPECTED (WBNG)

RAIN AND WINTRY MIX STILL LIKELY (WBNG)

Sunday will be colder with some snow showers around early in the day and Monday through Wednesday of next week looks fairly quiet with seasonable weather.