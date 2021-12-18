“Getthere” brings residents to Covid vaccine, booster appointments

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Since Covid-19 vaccines have been available, health officials have urged the public to get their doses and now the booster shot.

In the Southern Tier, Rural Health Network of South Central New York wants to make sure everyone that wants the extra protection has access to it without there being a barrier.

“Broome County has a lot of rural communities and while we, the health department, do hold pop-up clinics in those communities, we’re not there all the time,” said Public Health Educator Chelsea Reome-Nedlik with the Broome County Health Department.

That’s where Getthere, a mobility management organization, comes in.

“We don’t have any vehicles of our own,” said Julie Feheley, a mobility and transportation advocate. “We help cover the costs for other transportation options and we help find the best transportation options available for the people and where they live and what their needs are.”

The organization’s Connection to Care program is providing free transportation to a Covid-19 vaccine or booster appointment by paying for the fare.

To make the service free, Feheley said the money comes from the CARES Act.

Feheley said they don’t usually work with Uber or Lyft. “It’s more private transportation through taxi companies or we can help with public transportation bus passes, gas cards. We also have volunteer drivers,” she said.

There aren’t any qualifiers for residents of the Southern Tier to take advantage of the service.

Getthere has a call center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the number to call is 855-373-4040. Residents of the Southern Tier can also visit this website to learn more.